In Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium many people will have seen or at least know of the phrase, 'Més que un club'

In Catalan, the language of Catalonia where Barcelona is located, it means 'More than a club', making the point that the Spanish giant is bigger than eleven players on the pitch.

It's about history, identity, community and the supporters.

Well to steal the phrase, Middlesbrough vs Derby is now 'Més que un joc'

More than a game.

In any other circumstance, this match would be important enough.

Derby need the points to avoid relegation and Middlesbrough need them to get into the play offs and push Forest out.

But this is 2022 and the bitterness that seemingly exists between the two clubs has well and truly spilled over to the terraces.

We of course know the reasons why.

Middlesbrough feel that when Derby broke financial rules, it had a direct impact on the 2018-19 season.

At the end of that, Derby beat Middlesbrough to the final play off spot by a solitary point. The Rams beat Leeds United in the semi final and were just 90 minutes away from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough and Derby County will be playing at the Riverside Stadium tomorrow Credit: PA Images

However, Aston Villa instead triumphed and they have been in the top flight since. Middlesbrough contend that had Derby not broken rules, it would be they who could have got to Wembley and subsequently the promised land.

Arguments can of course be made about how good the two sides were at that point. Derby fans have questioned whether in all honesty, a club managed by Frank Lampard with an array of young talent, Tom Lawrence, Mason Mount, Harry Wilson and Fikayo Tomori, can truly be compared to Middlesbrough.

Meaning, if Derby didn't get promoted, surely Boro wouldn't have either?But this misses the goal I'm sure for Middlesbrough.

One point is all that separated them in the table and that could have been the difference when Derby were found to break rules and then who knows what could have happened?

This is the backdrop to the drama which lies ahead this weekend.

Derby fans are furious with the North East club for pursuing the claim which has effectively contributed to a takeover not materialising and pushed the Rams closer to liquidation.

Moreover, Derby's administrators and legal team say the claims are without merit.

This probably explains why Derby have not settled the claim and why it may not be until it gets to a court of law.

Speaking to fans this week, they see this as a new and bitter rivalry, matching that of the historical one with Nottingham Forest and the one with Leeds United which originated in the late 60's and early 70's.

Derby and Middlesbrough though actually have more in common than most realise.

There will be many more overlaps, but two of Derby's greatest heroes have a close association with the North East club.

Brian Clough of course hailed from the town and played over 200 times for Middlesbrough.

But Derby fans will know him as the man who won them the league title in 1972.

And Derby's record goal scorer of all time, Steve Bloomer played for Boro between two stints at the Rams.

Even so, one fan described this new rivalry as 'pure hatred' and whilst this may seem strong, the threat of extinction looms over the club and certainly isn't being helped by Boro's claims, however true they may or may not be. Like all football clubs, Derby isn't just a club, it's one with a great history and one with a community.

It's where people spend their lives and is equally some people's livelihood.

The fear is that all of that could be destroyed and supporters see Middlesbrough as the club driving them towards the abyss and this even before a ball is kicked in anger.

The away end is sold out and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a full stadium too.

Middlesbrough have been playing well under Chris Wilder and only last week, knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

Both teams are desperate for three points but both are keenly aware of what the very fixture means to both sets of supporters.

For the foreseeable future then, Més que un joc.