New hope for 21-year-old cat looking for forever home

An RSPCA animal centre in the West Midlands has found a potential new home for a cat called Morag, who has reached the grand old age of 21.

The RSPCA's Worcester and Mid Worcestershire branch took in the elderly feline after she was signed over by her previous owner who was no longer able to care for her.

Claire Wood from the branch, said: “We’ve looked at our records and we think that Morag is the oldest cat to have ever come into our care.

"She’s a real sweetheart and is enjoying all the attention that she’s getting from the staff at our rescue and rehoming centre. But of course, a cattery is not the ideal environment for such an elderly cat."

Due to her age, Morag needs a home without other pets with someone who is going to be around the majority of the time.

Staff say it's "good news" that they have received some potential interest for her.

The animal charity has rehomed seven senior cats last month and is keen to see Morag have a happy ending.

"All she wants is someone who can offer her a warm, loving home, somewhere comfy to sleep, good food and a nice secure garden where she can go outside and enjoy some fresh air,” Claire added.

