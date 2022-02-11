Shorter jail sentence dismissed for men who plotted murder of gang rival

Three men who were jailed for plotting the murder of a gang rival in a shooting in Birmingham, have had their appeals for shorter sentences dismissed.

Ishaan Bernard, Dior Jackson and Omarni Bernard Sewell were all jailed for life last April for the murder of Dante Mullings in Ladywood, Birmingham in May 2019.

All three men had denied conspiracy to murder but were found guilty by a jury and told they’d each spend a minimum of 29 years in jail.

Bernard (22), Jackson (23) and Bernard-Sewell (26) had been granted a right to appeal their convictions by the High Court.

But the Court of Appeal today (11 Feb) dismissed those appeals and they will now serve their sentences in full.

23-year-old Dante Mullings was shot dead in Ladywood on May 7th 2019.

Mullings was in a car parked by shops in St Vincent Street West in Ladywood at 5pm on 7th May 2019, when a gunman opened fired from a passing vehicle.

There were at least eight shots from a pistol aimed out of the VW Passat’s passenger window. One bullet struck Mr Mullings in the lower back.

CCTV showed him sprint from the car and hurdle roadside barriers, but he collapsed seconds later having suffered fatal internal injuries.

Ayub Mahmoud, who was also jailed, didn’t appeal his conviction but had argued that his 26-year minimum jail term was too harsh. Appeal Court judges also dismissed his plea so he’ll also now stay behind bars until at least the year 2047.

The incident happened in May 2019. Credit: ITV Central

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse from the Homicide Unit led the investigation that saw the quartet convicted. She welcomed the Appeal Court’s decision. She added: “We linked these men to the killing of Dante through meticulous CCTV and phone enquiries.

“Bernard and Bernard-Sewell were both prominent Birmingham gang members and we showed how they orchestrated the murder plot in revenge for a serious stabbing less than 24 hours earlier that left a friend critically ill in hospital.

“Jackson and Mahmoud also played roles in the murder conspiracy.

“These are dangerous men who worked together to kill someone. I’m pleased the Court of Appeal has decided justice has been served and they will spend many years in prison for what they did.

“I hope this will now help provide some closure for Dante’s family and friends.”