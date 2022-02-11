A teenage girl has been left injured after she was attacked by an armed stranger in Birmingham.

The 15-year-old was walking on Shenley Lane, Northfield at around 7pm on Tuesday 1 February, when she was approached by an attacker with an unidentified weapon.

Police say the attack was "totally unprovoked" and left the victim suffering from a minor head wound and needing surgery on her wrist.

Police say they have stepped up patrols in the area.Det Chief Inspector Dave Sproson said: “This attack appears to have been totally unprovoked and has had a devastating effect on the young girl.“We have spoken to her to get a description of her attacker and we have been trawling CCTV of the area to see if we have an image that could help our investigation.“We understand attacks like this can be alarming to residents in the area, but we have had no further reports of suspicious behaviour and we have increased our patrols in an effort to reassure the public.“If you have seen any suspicious behaviour within this area then I would encourage you to make contact with the police and report such incidents.”He appealed to locals with CCTV or doorbell footage to contact officers.The man was described as white, of a large build, wearing dark clothing, a dark blue face mask, dark beanie hat and a dark top with the hood up.