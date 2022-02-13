Digbeth murder victim believed to be robbery target

Play video

Pictures from Snapper SK

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Digbeth, Birmingham believe he was killed during a robbery - and have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses.

West Midlands Police want to hear from anyone who was in Moseley Street - or the adjoining Cheapside and Rea Street areas - between 6-7 pm last Wednesday (9 February).

They are especially keen to speak to a man who was walking along Cheapside at around 6.30 pm and is thought to have spoken to the prime suspect.

The force says the man photographed is not a suspect but he could have information in their search to identify the killer.

Police say the man seen here is not a suspect but he could have crucial information. Credit: West Midlands Police

Their prime suspect is described as black, understood to be in his 20s and between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 5ins tall. He is understood to be of skinny build and was wearing dark clothing and a dark hat.

The victim - aged in his 40s - was found with multiple stab wounds at an address in Moseley Street on February 9, 2022.

Officers are still in the process of contacting family members to inform them of his death.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from our homicide team, said: "We've been carrying out extensive enquiries in our attempt to establish who was responsible for this terrible death and why.

"We now believe the victim was targeted for his money although it's not clear how much, if any, was taken at this stage.

Credit: Snapper SK

"We understood our prime suspect was on foot and there are people who may have seen him, or even spoken to him, as they passed in the street.

"It appears there was a brief interaction between him and the man in this short CCTV clip. We're confident he will recognise himself from this footage and I'd ask him to contact us as a potential key witness as soon as possible.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from the local community and the patience of businesses while we've been carrying out our enquiries. We've now managed to reduce the scene to hopefully enable them to operate as usual."