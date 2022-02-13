Midlanders take to streets to protest against soaring cost of living

Protests have been taking place in places like Birmingham and Nottingham this weeknd over the cost of living crisis.

It comes as millions of households will see their energy bills rise by more than 50%.

The new price cap, set by energy regulator Ofgem, will come into force in April, adding up to a rise of around £700 for an average household.

People paying default tariffs by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

The cap is set for six months and could rise further afterwards.

People voiced their frustrations in Nottingham's Market Square and outside the Bullring in Birmingham.

One protester said: "I'm really concerned that the very people that have got us through the pandemic which still isn't at an end, those workers who risked their lives and lost their lives are the ones who are now being expected to pay for that crisis and the cost of it and it's unacceptable."

Following the announcement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government will “step in” to help households directly manage “incredibly tough” energy costs.

To help remove the “sting” from the energy crisis, Mr Sunak told MPs the "vast majority" of households in England will receive £150 of support through council tax rebates for homes in bands A to D. They will not need to pay this back.

