A talented young rugby player has lost his life after getting injured while scoring a try for Evesham Rugby Club in a match against Berkswell and Balsall.

Jack Jeffery was taken to Walsgrave hospital in Coventry where he died.

Today in a statement Evesham Rugby Club said: "It is with immeasurable sadness that we have to report the tragic loss of our beloved Jack Jeffery.

"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured.

"A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.

"As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.

"Our club and community have lost such a bright light. On behalf of Evesham Rugby, I thank everyone whom supported Jack in his moment of need yesterday and for all the messages of support I have received from other clubs and the North Mids Union."

As a mark of respect the club was closed today.

Worcester Warriors tweeted a tribute saying all their thoughts were with Jack's family, friends and teammates.