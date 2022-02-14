Birmingham in the top five worst cities for anti-semitism, new data shows

By ITV News Central Trainee Barnaby Papadopulos

Twenty-eight incidents of antisemitic hate crime were recorded in Birmingham last year, according to new figures published by the Community Security Trust (CST).

This would make Birmingham one of the worst cities for antisemitic hate crime in the country outside London and Greater Manchester.

Towns and cities which reported more antisemitic incidents than Birmingham were London, followed by Manchester, then Leeds in West Yorkshire and Gateshead in Northumbria.

The CST, which monitors antisemitic hate crime in the UK, said there had been a 34% increase in reports of antisemitism nationwide over 2021.

The biggest spike was recorded in May, when there were 661 hate crimes reported across the country, as compared to 138 in May 2020 - an increase of over 300%.

Adrian Kriss witnessed anti-Semitic graffiti during the May conflict

Play video

Adrian Criss, a Conservative councillor for Rubery South in Worcestershire, said that during May "within Rubery itself, you suddenly had swastikas appearing and the word loser being graffitied next to the word Jew".

According to the CST, antisemitic incidents were recorded in every single police region in the UK, with Suffolk the only exception.

What was behind the May spike in cases?

The report suggests the spike in May could have been triggered by a resumption of fighting in the Middle East between Israel and militants in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

At least 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis died over a month of fighting.

"I wasn't suprised at it [the statistics] purely because we had another conflict in the Middle East," said Mr Kriss.

While Greater London and Manchester recorded by far the highest number of cases, the figures demonstrate a worrying increase in the West Midlands, which is home to a small Jewish community.

Speaking to ITV Central, Mr Kriss said more is needed to be done to tackle the problem in the West Midlands.

"I think there should be a zero tolerance across the board," he said.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of antisemitic hate crime, you can report it to the Community Security Trust at 0800 032 3263 or via their website. In an emergency always dial 999.