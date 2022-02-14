Play video

By ITV News Central Production Journalist Rachael Lewis

A lost and stolen animals charity is calling for dog owners to be vigilant after a four-month-old puppy was stolen, and later found dead, in Leicestershire.

Fudge and his owner were on a walk at Fosse Meadows Country Park in Sharnford last Wednesday when his owner briefly left the cocker spaniel in the boot of his car while he went to the toilet.

But when he returned, the rear windshield had been smashed by a thief, and the puppy was gone.

After half a week of campaigning on social media, creating banners and appealing for his safe return, the family were yesterday told that a member of public had found Fudge's body around ten minutes from where he was taken.

The family were told yesterday that a member of public had found Fudge's body around ten minutes from where he was taken. Credit: Beauty's Legacy / Rob Sleath

Lisa Dean from Newark in Nottinghamshire is the founder of Beauty's Legacy, a lost and stolen animal charity, and has been helping the family try and find Fudge.

In an interview with ITV Central she said: "They are devastated. I mean the emotional impact this has on families is horrific.

"The guilt, the fear, the anguish while the animals are missing.

"And in this very very sad situation, we haven't had the result that we hoped and prayed for."

Ms Dean says the owner had acted in an extremely cautious way by locking the boot of the car and she believes CCTV at the Country park is the main thing that could have prevented the criminals in the first place.

Play video

What can you do to prevent your dog being stolen?

Ms Dean has offered her top tips in keeping your pet dogs safe:

Do not leave the dogs unattended, but that's obviously not always possible.

Where that is the case, invest in some sort of dash cam, ring doorbell or security footage.

Make sure your animals are microchipped and the details are all up to date.

Be vigilant, any bad vibes that you may get from someone or if you feel uncomfortable there is usually a reason for that so walk away.

Raise the alarm if you are really worried.

Ms Dean continued by explaining why people steal dogs and what benefit they get from doing this.

She said: "I think the main reason why people are targeting puppies and dogs of all walks of life is financial.

"It is a high profit, low risk crime.

"Animals are being sold in the most unscrupulous places on selling sites, out of the back of vans. Everywhere for huge amounts of money.

"The demand got so high during lockdown, and unfortunately while people are still buying them from places like that the theft will continue."

Ms Dean explained that she believes the consequences for people committing these crimes need to be increased and the public need to be more aware when buying dogs.

What can you do to make sure your puppy is coming from a reputable breeder?

Ms Dean shared her top tips:

Always go for a registered breeder

Check their paper work thoroughly

Make sure they are licensed with the local authority

Ask to see the parents of the puppy

If you've got concerns about the puppies or the breeder then don't buy

Ms Dean would like to thank the person who came forward to say they had found Fudge and everyone else who came forward with information.

She asks that anyone else with any additional information about where Fudge was found or when he was taken to contact Beauty's Legacy or Leicstershire Police.