The sister of a talented rugby player who died from an injury sustained while scoring a try has paid tribute to her "beautiful baby brother".

In a post on social media, Daisy Jeffery said her brother Jack "never got back up" after scoring an "amazing try" on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Jeffery, 27, was injured while playing for Evesham in their match against Berkswell and Balsall at their ground in Warwickshire on Saturday.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but later died from his injuries.

His family paid tribute to Jack, saying he "enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him".

'It was just a simple game of rugby, like any other Saturday'

Jack Jeffery pictured with the ball, died on Saturday 12 February Credit: Evesham Rugby Club

Daisy wrote: "My beautiful baby brother. I can’t even believe I’m having to write these words.

"It was just a simple game of rugby, like any other Saturday doing what you loved most.

"You scored an amazing try but just one accidental tackle and you never got back up. I’m so sorry they couldn’t save you.

"And I’m so sorry I had to kiss you goodnight in that hospital bed. You were just 27 and had your whole life ahead of you.

"You’ve left behind a family who worshiped you, and Mum and Dads, Charlie’s and my life will forever be empty without you in it.

"I can’t believe I’m never going to be able to dance with you at my wedding, watch us both navigate having families of our own, I’ll never be able to hear your laugh around the dinner table or listen to all of your funny stories.

"Our family will never be the same with you not here. I will forever treasure our last day together as a family.

"My kind, wonderful baby brother. My heart will forever break for you.

"We all miss you so much. I love you more than words. Until we meet again, goodnight"

Jack 'was a very special soul and we are so proud to say he was our son'

Jack Jeffery's family have paid tribute to him Credit: Daisy Jeffery/ Facebook

Writing about the tragic incident, Jack's father Glenn said: "Jack passed away doing the thing that he loved the most, playing rugby.

"Jack was the most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him.

"He will be so missed by his family and friends.

"RIP our beautiful boy."

In a post on Sunday evening, Mr Jeffery added: "Can I say thank you to everyone who has contacted us today and sent us such kind thoughts and lovely words.

"This truly means so much and is a comfort to us in these very difficult times.

"It is so clear to us that not only will Jack be missed by his close family but also by everyone that he knew and came into contact with.

"He was a very special soul and we are so proud to say he was our son.

"Bless you Jack, shine on."

In a statement Evesham Rugby Club also paid tribute, saying: "It is with immeasurable sadness that we have to report the tragic loss of our beloved Jack Jeffery.

"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured.

"A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was."