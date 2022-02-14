Worcestershire man proposes to girlfriend from inside a shark tank

Play video

A Worcestershire woman was probably not expecting a proposal when she went with her boyfriend to the Bear Grylls adventure centre in Marston Green for a swimming with sharks experience.

But that's exactly what happened when Jorden Guest popped the question from within the shark tank using a laminated sign.

Vicky had brought him the experience for a Christmas present, and was standing outside the glass tank when he popped the question.

Jorden later said: "I instantly knew this would be the perfect opportunity to ask her to marry me.

"I’m a massive shark and diving fan, and thought it would be really cool to incorporate this into my proposal.

The whole experience has been equally exciting and nerve-wracking."

Vicky said yes, giving Jorden a thumbs up from outside the tank. He then gave her a ring afterwards.

She said yes! Credit: ITV Central

The couple first met just before the first lockdown in May 2020, and moved in together.

The adventure centre hosted its first wedding last year, when two diving fans exchanged their vows underwater whilst friends and family watched on outside.

According to the centre, the tank contains 1,000 creatures, including Blacktip Reef Sharks, Nurse Sharks and Cownose Rays.

General manager Marc Bell said: "It’s a great honour to have been a part of such a special moment for Jorden and Vicky.

"What a memorable moment to have!"