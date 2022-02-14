A teenager has been charged with arson after a number of churches and schools in Derby were set on fire.

Johnny Brady is accused of attacks on buildings, including blazes which completely destroyed St Mary’s Catholic School and Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School, Derbyshire Police said.

The 18-year-old faces seven counts of arson, following further alleged attacks on:

All Saint’s Church in Mackworth

The Orangery Cafe in Markeaton Park

St Matthew’s Church

Mackworth Community Centre

St Paul’s Church

All Saint’s Church

St Mary’s School in Darley Abbey was completely destroyed by a fire Credit: Gavin Tomlinson/PA

Brady also faces one count of burglary in relation to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park school.

All alleged offences are said to have taken place between October and December 2020.

The fire at Mickleover’s Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School caused “extensive damage” and saw 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire sent to the scene.

Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School suffered extensive damage from a fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA

The incident followed a "devastating" fire just over four miles away at St Mary’s School in Darley Abbey, which resulted in the total loss of the building.

The ancient All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, which was founded in the 14th century and has been a Grade I-listed building, also suffered “significant” damage as a result of a fire in December 2020.

Brady, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 3.