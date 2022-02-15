Play video

A video of Bobby Doris taking his first steps has been viewed more than 4 million times online. ITV News Central's Mark Gough reports.

A two-and-a-half year old boy from Birmingham whose parents were warned he may never walked has taken his first steps with the help of a walker.

Bobby Doris was born prematurely and lives with cerebral palsy.

He had to have an operation on his brain when he was just three months old, and doctors said it was unlikely he would ever walk.

But now he's surprised them - by taking his first steps with the help of a walker.

A video posted to Twitter showing the toddler happily taking steps through a park with the aid of the walking frame has been viewed more than four million times.

"He could do nothing," his mother, Hayley Morgan, told ITV Central of Bobby's journey before walking.

"He could lie on the floor and that's all he could do."

"When he just went," she said, "we were just over the moon."

"It's quite emotional really."

One of the carers who has been responsible for Bobby said he had "improved in mounds and mounds."

Now, she said, they are hoping he will be able to "be more independent from the walker, and relying less on someone being there."

In the summer, mum Haley is marrying Bobby's dad - and with his new found independence, she's hoping Bobby might be able to walk her down the aisle.