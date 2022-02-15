Play video

'I would say I face varying types of racism' while at work, NHS trainee doctor says

An NHS doctor has spoken out over the racist abuse he has faced while working in Nottingham, revealing a patient did not want to be treated by him due to the colour of his skin.

Darrell Kawooya, a trainee doctor, said he experienced racist and unacceptable behaviour while on rotation with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust in 2021.

In an Interview with ITV News Central, Mr Kawooya has described his experience.

He said: "As a qualified doctor for just under two years I would say I face varying types of racism, some more subtle than others.

"So more subtle types like micro-aggressions up to more avert types of racism.

"For example, last year I was on call on the medical assessment unit, a patient refused my care because of the colour of my skin and referred to me as 'a little black boy.'"

He continued by explaining, although he has trained for many years to become a doctor the incident made him feel inadequate.

He said: "Fortunately, I was supported by a nurse who acted as an ally.'

The Trust say racism on any level will not be tolerated. Credit: ITV Central News

Mr Kawooya continued: "What I find hard is when these situations happen people often ask 'oh was the patient unwell? or was it a psychiatric problem?'

"But people need to realise these are deep rooted thoughts that may have been passed down by generations.

"So them being unwell doesn't justify it - it just shows that part of them is coming out, and it's still a problem."

This comes as the hospital trust has launched a new anti-racism strategy after an increase in staff being racially abused whilst caring for patients.

A staff survey at Sherwood showed almost 2% of ethnic minority colleagues experienced harassment, bullying or abuse from patients, relatives or other members of the public between 2019 to 2020.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Credit: ITV News

In the same survey over the same period, abuse towards white colleagues fell by 2.9%.

Discrimination from other colleagues towards ethnic minority colleagues also increased, whereas for white colleagues their experience remained stable.

People from ethnic minorities make up almost 18% of the Trust's workforce, which is higher than the local population of 5% (2011 census).

The Trust says racism on any level will not be tolerated.

Chief Executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Paul Robinson, said: "We are extremely proud of our diverse workforce, which includes colleagues from more than 88 different countries. Together we deliver exceptional care and services to our local community.

"We are committed to making Sherwood a great place to work and receive care, and this strategy supports colleagues who experience racism; It is vital that they know that they are listened to and we will support and work with them to combat any racist behaviour in our hospitals.

"We also recognise that colleagues sometimes face racist behaviour from other colleagues, and this strategy applies equally to them.

"This is unacceptable behaviour which we will not tolerate in our hospitals.

"Sherwood's anti-racism stance is simple, yet strong: Racism does not belong here."