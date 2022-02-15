A woman and a baby were killed after a car crashed into a tractor in Shropshire early this morning, February 15.

West Mercia Police said the woman was aged 35 and the baby was 11-months-old.

The grey Ford Focus collided with the farm vehicle on the A41, between Newport and Tern Hill near Lavender Cottage, at around 1am.

The road has been closed throughout the morning.

Police said the crash happened close to a military barracks, with Clive Barracks located near to the closed stretch of road.

West Mercia Operations and Communications Centre said on Twitter: “Please be advised Road Closed A41 Ternhill near to Military Barracks, serious RTC, likely to be closed sometime.”

Credit: BPM

A spokesman for the police force said: "Officers are appealing for information after a collision in North Shropshire where a woman and child very sadly died.

"It happened around 1am this morning (February 15) on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill near Lavender Cottage.

"A grey Ford Focus travelling from Newport collided with a tractor.

"Tragically, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child died at the scene."

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the grey Ford Focus being driven in the area, or captured the car or the incident on dash cam to please get in touch.