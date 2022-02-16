A Black Country town has been named in the top ten of the most in-demand locations to buy a home.

The figures, which were compiled by a popular estate agent for last month, put Cradley Heath as the 6th most popular place in Britain with house buyers, outside of London.

ITV News Central have gone out to ask people in the West Midlands town what makes it special?

What can you do in Cradley Health?

Visit Haden Hill House Museum and Old Hall: a historic house museum furnished in period style with activities for young visitors and events taking place across the year

Visit Cradley Library: whether you fancy having a read of your favourite book or want to do some online browsing, the library offers a wide range of activities and facilities.

Go to one of the towns pubs or restaurants: There are a variety of places to spend an evening or an afternoon out located in and around the town