A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman and her 11-month-old daughter died in a crash in Shropshire.

The A41 crash happened at around 1am on Tuesday (15 February) between Newport and Tern Hill.

The collision involved a grey Ford Focus and a yellow lorry. West Mercia Police said officers are not seeking to identify any suspects.

A woman, aged 35, and her daughter died at the scene - next of kin have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who may have seen either vehicle or captured them on dash cam is asked to get in touch with police.

Please call 101 or visit this website quoting incident 14 of 15 February.