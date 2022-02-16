A pensioner from Stoke-on-Trent has been left heartbroken after her purse containing a ‘personal love note’ from her late husband was stolen in Sainsbury’s.

Marjorie Williams, who is 83-years-old, had gone to do her weekly shop at the Newcastle-under-Lyme supermarket on Liverpool Road, when her purse was taken as she fetched a trolley.

It contained £100 cash, her bus pass, bank card and Nectar card.

But more importantly, it also held a letter from her husband Keith, who died from an aneurysm on Valentine’s day last year - just two days after his 83rd birthday.

Their granddaughter, Billie Roberts, is now desperately hoping to track down the 'small black purse'.

The 37-year-old, from Trent Vale, said: "She goes to collect her pension and then she goes to Sainsbury’s and gets a few bits in.

"She went to the trolleys and within 10 minutes she realised her purse had been stolen.

"The security were looking for it and the police got involved."

Marjorie Williams, who is 83, had gone to do her weekly shop at the Newcastle-under-Lyme supermarket on Liverpool Road Credit: Google Maps

She adds: "It was a private and personal note. It’s something he had written to express his love for her. He thought it was his last chance saying that he loved her."

He wrote it about three years ago while he was in hospital. She holds it so dear to her heart.

"The theft has made her very poorly. It knocked her back and triggered her anxiety.” The purse was taken during the shopping trip on 28 January.

Mr and Mrs Williams had been married for 65 years before his sudden death.

Ms Roberts added: "This note was something really special to her. She is still shaken up by it.

"The note means more than anything to my gran. It’s irreplaceable and worth more than money can buy.

"It’s a very small black purse with a zip on the top. It’s a bit old.

"My mum contacted the police but we’ve not heard anything back.

"I am so angry. To steal from a vulnerable elderly lady is sickening. The family is so upset seeing her upset. It's had a knock-on effect."

Ms Roberts added that her grandmother is not bothered about the contents of the purse, it’s just the note she wants back.

She said: "If it was your grandparents, how would you feel? Have a bit of decency and do the right thing.

"It’s horrid seeing her like this. She has already gone through enough."