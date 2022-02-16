Two men have been charged with murder after two people died in a multiple car crash in Leicestershire.

They will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

Leicestershire Police launched the murder investigation following a crash on the A46 near the Six Hills junction at about 1.35am on Friday, February 11.

Three women have also been charged with murder, and appeared before magistrates yesterday.

Police have said Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died in the crash.

The force says the investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to find out what happened in the minutes before the collision.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw three cars travelling in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at around 1.25 am, and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Centre and the Hobby Horse Island.

They say the cars – a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon – were travelling at speed.

A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

A 20 year old man from Stoke was also arrested on Friday, but has since been released.