Weather presenter Des' unique view on what to expect from Storm Dudley

Well, it seems this week for those of you who enjoy gale force winds and being pelted by storm force raindrops, is the week for you…

And now that I’ve told you the type of weather we’re going to get I can put down my laptop and go make a cup of tea.

The thing is, I was going to explain it another way but then I was called to a teammeeting and after that I had to speak with the Met office, then my computer started to runridiculously slowly.

All of this ate into my time which meant that what I was going to say was shortened and ended up in being what you have just read…

But, for those of you who are interested.

I was going to say something like… To know what sort of weather we are going to get let’s journey around the straight-lined narrative and explore a more oblique explanation.

The pitter patter of rain that falls silently from the sky makes a multitude of sounds depending on what it falls on. Sharp, flat, thin, dark, deep.

Credit: PA Images

Rich sounds that create a cacophony of noise with a somewhat tonal quality.

And if you listen really keenly you can always pick out a beat….. A beat that sounds familiar…

One that’s akin to possibly a favourite song of yours or a song from your favourite group.

Now, there are many pop groups out there and some like Wet Wet Wet, Snow Patrol or RoryStorm and the Hurricanes have names with a certain atmospheric tone.

And therein lays the answer to the weather this coming week… etc etc...

So there you have it, bet you’re glad you dodged that bullet eh?

PS: Last month the UK saw two storms - Malik and Corrie - and this week we are about to see two more… Dudley and Eunice - which is the worst one out of the two - and If you fancy dropping a name into the storm naming hat for future consideration.

Email: nameourstorms@metoffice.gov.uk

Stay lucky Des��