A scheme encouraging cultural collaboration with the aim of inspiring students across Birmingham is now open for applications.

Birmingham City Council and Birmingham 2022 have launched the Common Ground Scheme for secondary schools across the city.

The project is part of a PSHE learning focus for Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 students.

The Common Ground Scheme aims to encourage cultural collaboration, facilitate conversation and promote student leadership opportunities.

In another project, students across the Midlands have been twinned with other schools across the Commonwealth Credit: ITV News Central

Additionally, it hopes to provide space for young people to hold conversations about what ‘common ground’ they have and extend that conversation into a creative response.

The organisers are anticipating that this will take the form of short films, shared food, conversation, photography, dance, visual art, spoken word and installations.

Every secondary school in the city can apply for a grant of £1,000 to support their involvement in the scheme.

How can you get involved with Birmingham 2022?

Batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that connects people from across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games.

You can nominate someone who has had a positive impact on their local community and is willing to take on this challenge in July.

Designed in Warwickshire, the Baton is currently on a tour across the world.

Ceremony volunteer

If you would like to feature in the opening and closing ceremonies of the games, then this is your chance.

During the performances, cultures, voices and talent from across the West Midlands will be showcased, with organisers urging local people to get involved.

Other volunteering opportunities

There are a range of things you can do to get involved with the Commonwealth Games such as being an athlete volunteer, a production volunteer and more.

Wondrous Stories

Leamington Spa based dance-circus company, Motionhouse will be performing 'Wondrous Stories' at as a part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Audiences will be able to attend this free event at Centenary Square in Birmingham.

For more click here.