Shewsbury and Telford hospital trust has declared a critical incident, meaning a limited number of non-urgent services have been paused

It's the second time the trust has declared a critical incident in a week, after pausing non-urgent services last Friday due to high levels of demand and the ongoing impact from COVID-19.

In a statement, the hospital trust said it was experiencing "intense pressure" due to the "exceptionally high levels of demand for the services that we provide, as well as the ongoing impacts from COVID-19.

We are also continuing to experience issues in discharging medically fit patients due to capacity issues within the local care sector."

Whilst cancer and time sensitive treatment will continue to go ahead, the trust says that a limited number of non-urgent appointments will be rescheduled. Patients will receive notification of this in advance, or else should attend their appointment as normal.

The trust has apologised for the inconvenience, and remains open for those in need of urgent medical help.