A statue of Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the late Chairman of Leicester City FC, is set to be unveiled at the King Power Stadium in April. He died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

Khun Vichai became Leicester City Chairman in 2010, overseeing the club's return to the top flight of English football. In 2016, the Foxes made sporting history, beating 5000/1 odds to win the Premier League.

An artists impression of the statue at night Credit: Leicester City FC

A year later, he saw the club reach the quarter finals of the UFEA Champions League.

But in 2018, a helicopter carrying Khun Vichai and four others - Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz - crashed shortly after taking off from the stadium, killing all on-board.

As well as being Chairman of Leicester City, Khun Vichai was the founder and owner of King Power Duty free, and helped distribute four million pounds to child health services and charities in Leicester.

The statute will be positioned in the north-west corner of the site, welcoming supporters approaching the stadium on Raw Dykes Road. Work will begin immediately, with the statue to be unveiled in April.

Leicester City's Chief Executive Susan Whelan said, “Khun Vichai’s contribution to this Club and this city - his vision, his generosity and his belief in people – are immortalised in the memory of every person touched by our story.

The statue will be a place for people to remember, to celebrate his life and to share those stories for generations to come.”

Leicester City marks third anniversary of helicopter crash at King Power Stadium

Leicester City submit 'ambitious' plans to expand King Power Stadium