Loughborough sweet shop celebrates sixtieth year of supplying UK treats

A Leicestershire sweet wholesaler that supplies confectionary for shops across the UK is celebrating its sixtieth birthday today.

Hancocks is marking the occasion with events at each of its stores, the first taking place in Loughborough today.

The business began as a sweetshop on Britannia Street in the town, with owner Ray Hancock and his wife Elizabeth selling their sweets wholesale.

Founded in 1962, it now sells its products online, with 14 depots around the country and buyers as far away as Pakistan and the US.

Subject to a buyout in 2012, the business has maintained its local roots, with fifty one people employed in Loughborough itself.

Ray Hancock founded the wholesaler in 1962 Credit: Supplied

The manager of the Loughborough store, Dean Miller, has worked for Hancocks for over 40 years.

“For our customers at the Loughborough store, we’ll have hundreds of great deals during our celebrations with huge savings as well to say thanks for their continued support." he said.

“We’re delighted to be opening our doors to customers and suppliers in Loughborough to celebrate Hancocks’ 60th anniversary, especially as our roots are in the town."

