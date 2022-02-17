Storm Eunice weather warnings as man dies from lorry fall in Storm Dudley

A man has died after falling from a lorry at work during strong winds from Storm Dudley.

The employee who was in his sixties, lost his balance and fell around twelve feet from a double-decker wagon, while he tried to unload heavy good in high winds.

Emergency crews were called to the industrial incident in Marston Green near Solihull at around nine o'clock last night.

Police say “A man in his 60s was attended to by paramedics at the scene, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. The Health and Safety Executive was informed and it is believed to be an industrial accident. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends.”

The HSE said it was “making enquiries alongside police”. ITV News Central understands that last night's high winds during Storm Dudley is likely to be a factor to be considered in the investigation.

It comes as parts of the Midlands could see more blustery weather as Storm Eunice arrives this evening. Inland areas could see gusty winds of around 80 miles per hour.

The extreme weather conditions, which come just hours after Storm Dudley, are expected to bring some of the strongest winds in thirty years, with rain and some wintery showers.

The Midlands will be on an amber weather warning, from 5am tomorrow morning to 9pm tomorrow evening (February 17), meaning there is significant disruption expected from the storm.

ITV Central News Weather Correspondent Des Coleman provides us with an in-depth explanation on what you can expect.

Last night Birmingham saw disruption when a large tree fell on the busy Pritchard Road in in Edgbaston, causing traffic build-up.

There was also disruption in Wolverhampton when a tree fall on the roof of the city's train station. Some people had delays of up to thirty minutes with some trains even cancelled.

National Rail teams say an object was caught in the overhead electric wires between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley, causing delays there.

Rail operator West Midlands Railway (WMR) is now warning passengers not to travel tomorrow (Friday 18th February) ahead of Storm Eunice.

A fallen tree blocked Birches Road in Wolverhampton last night Credit: Paul Berry

Last night saw tree damage and debris on tracks, and operators warn travelling tomorrow could mean further disruptions.

They say tickets pre-booked for tomorrow can be accepted either today or on Saturday instead.

Animals in the region have also been facing the challenging weather conditions.

Houdini from Herdwicks of Highfields Farm in Staffordshire was videoed during the stormy weather yesterday.

According to the Met Office this is what you can expect from an amber warning:

Flying debris could result in a danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

What is causing this weather?

ITV's Good Morning Britain provided an in-depth explanation into what will be happening more nationally over the course of the next 24 hours.

