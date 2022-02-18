The year was 1972 - and if you remember the year, chances are you'll remember the unlikely piece of music which took the global charts by storm.

Its lyrics consist of just three words, recorded in a backstreet house in Coventry - and today, band Lieutenant Pigeon marked half a century since Mouldy Old Dough was first released.

It proved a smash hit in Spain, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and France, as well as at home in the UK, where it held the Number One spot in the charts for four weeks.

Andy Bevan has the full story: