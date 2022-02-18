A young rugby player who died from an injury sustained while scoring a try will be remembered across rugby league games this weekend.

Worcester Warriors will pay tribute to Evesham wing Jack Jeffery with a minute’s applause at Friday’s (today) Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol Bears at Sixways.

Jack, 27, was injured in the process of scoring a try in last Saturday’s Midlands Two West South match at Berkswell & Balsall and he later died in Walsgrave Hospital in Coventry.

Warriors have sent letters of condolence to Jack’s family and to the Evesham club, some of the many tributes that have been paid from right across the world of rugby.

The minutes applause will take place immediately before play gets underway on Friday evening.

It's after the club delayed their kick-off time due to potential travel disruption of Storm Eunice.

The family of Jack Jeffrey have made the special requested that this way of remembering the young player happens before the game begins.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Football Union shared the news on Twitter that, as a mark of respect for Jack Jeffery, clubs across the country would be holding a minute’s applause ahead of matches this weekend.

Many will also retired the 'no. 11' shirt as a tribute to the player.

In the tweet, the RFU also shared the statement originally released to remember the player.

The RFU also says their thoughts remain with Jack's family.

Jack's family pay tribute to 'the most kind-hearted, generous and beautiful son'

Credit: Facebook / Daisy Jeffrey

In several posts on social media, the player's family have remembered him as a 'very special soul'.

His parents say they were proud to call him their son.

In a post shortly after Jack passed away, his father, Glen shared his fondest memories of his son.

Writing about the tragic incident, he said: "Jack passed away doing the thing that he loved the most, playing rugby.

"Jack was the most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him.

"He will be so missed by his family and friends.

"RIP our beautiful boy."

Sixways Stadium in Worcester, home to Worcester Warriors Credit: PA images

In a post on Sunday evening, Mr Jeffery added: "Can I say thank you to everyone who has contacted us today and sent us such kind thoughts and lovely words.

"This truly means so much and is a comfort to us in these very difficult times.

"It is so clear to us that not only will Jack be missed by his close family but also by everyone that he knew and came into contact with.

"He was a very special soul and we are so proud to say he was our son.

"Bless you Jack, shine on."

How have his club remembered him?

In a statement released by Evesham Rugby Club, they said: "It is with immeasurable sadness that we have to report the tragic loss of our beloved Jack Jeffery.

"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured.

"A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was."