A young girl from Derbyshire, who is in constant pain because she has a curved spine, has told ITV News Central how her school's therapy dog "makes all of her worries go away".

Kacey Moon has a condition called scoliosis and is awaiting surgery to correct her spine, meaning she has to wear a rigid brace twenty three hours per day.

"Even day to day stuff, just walking and going places is very hard. The pain is very, very constant" says Kacey.

"It's very heartbreaking that I can't do some stuff because of my back and I just feel like I just want to give up" she adds.

"I make sure I get through the day and I try as hard as I can and be brave".

Kacey now has a new friend to help ease the pain.

Every Friday Bailey the therapy dog comes to Kacey's school in Mickleover where she can spend time reading to him.

"When I wake up on a Friday morning all I think about is waiting until I see Bailey, I'm all pumped up and just waiting to spend time with him" says Kacey.

Theresa Lucas is Bailey's owner and Kacey's assistant headteacher.

She says bringing him to the school each week and seeing how happy it makes the pupils is a "lovely thing to see".

Kacey is due to have an operation to correct her spine in the summer.

She says she can't wait to get back into sports - but she will miss Bailey during her recovery.