Thousands of Midlands homes without power as Storm Eunice disruption continues

Western Power Distribution has reported more than 16,000 homes experiencing power cuts in the West Midlands today, as Storm Eunice ripped through the region.

In the East Midlands around 3,000 properties were left without power.

Those in Herefordshire, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire were most heavily impacted.

The company is just one of many serving the region and its expected many more homes will have been without power.

It comes as wind gusts reached speeds of around 70mph and the region was placed under an amber weather warning.

People were advised to only travel if absolutely necessary, flights from Birmingham Airport were cancelled and train services were suspended.

The Met Office is also reporting more rain over the weekend, meaning parts of the region could be hit by floods in the coming days.

According to the Met Office this is what you can expect from an amber warning: