Travel warnings have been issued across the Midlands keeping people safe from Storm Eunice.

Gusts are expected to reach around 70mph with the region currently under an Amber warning.

Airports

As it currently stands almost 50 flights have been cancelled at Birmingham Airport and some flight are delayed for four hours.

Passengers are being advised to check the airport's website and their flight status before travelling for the latest information.

Jet2, which flies from Birmingham Airport and other terminals, said: "We are aware that Storm Eunice is causing significant disruption which may impact our flying programme."

Meanwhile, at East Midlands Airport people are being advised to refer to terminal screens and check with airlines before travelling, particularly in the coming days.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Airport said: "When strong winds are forecast it is less about the strength of the wind and more about the direction.

"With strong winds forecast in the coming days, we advise that passengers contact their airlines if they have concerns about a flight."

Rail Travel

Passengers are being urged not to travel by rail today after Storm Eunice's amber weather warning.

Delays of up to 60 minutes and some cancellations on Great Western Railway between Bristol Temple Meads and Worcester Foregate St have been reported due to fallen trees on the line.

West Midlands Railway have announced there are cancellations to services between Northampton and London Euston, this is due blocked lines.

Both East Midlands Railway and West Midlands Railway have provided this advice to travellers.

East Midlands Railway advised trains to and from London St Pancras "may be withdrawn at short notice" due to Storm Eunice.

"You should only travel if your journey is unavoidable," the firm added on Twitter.

National Rail said there would be no trains between Nottingham and Skegness until about 8am, and Northern said it was advising customers "NOT TO TRAVEL across the Northern network".

People have been advised if they must travel, they should keep up to date with the latest information.

Road Travel

People are being advised to only make essential journeys today, due to strong winds.

Different vehicles are at varying risk levels.

High-sided lorries, for example, could find they're being blown around on the motorways, while motorbikes and caravans are also at particular risk.

Road closures have been reported this afternoon around the region.

The A45 Small Heath Highway both ways between Heybarnes and Bordesley Circus is closed due to numerous trees coming down.

Check this article for updates throughout the day on specific routes affected by the storm.