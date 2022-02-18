Triple murderer Anthony Russell's rape trial ends in hung jury

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a triple murderer accused of raping his final victim, whom he strangled in a woodland.

Anthony Russell pleaded guilty to murdering three people over six days, during “a campaign of crime” in October 2020, but denied raping Nicole McGregor.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to the murders of Julie Williams and her son, David Williams, at separate flats in Coventry, and that of Miss McGregor, whose body was found in woodland near Leamington Spa.

Jurors at Warwick Crown Court deliberated on the rape charge for more than six hours Credit: PA

A trial at Warwick Crown Court heard that Miss McGregor was five months pregnant when she was killed on October 26 2020.

Jurors deliberated on the rape charge for more than six hours but told the court on Friday that, even if given further time, they would not be able to reach a verdict.

Russell, of Riley Square, Coventry, opted not to give evidence to the jury on Wednesday.

The court will reconvene later on Friday to hear whether the Crown intend to seek a retrial.