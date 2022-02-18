Storm Eunice is expected to bring strong winds as it arrives in the Midlands today.

Throughout the day gusts are expected to reach around 70mph with the region currently under an Amber warning.

Being inland we'll avoid some of the immediate threat, but there's a significant risk of damage to roofs, power lines coming down, trees falling, and travel disruption too.

High-sided lorries, for example, will find they're being blown around on the motorways, while motorbikes and caravans are also at particular risk.

As for rain, it seems like there will be more of that all over the weekend, meaning we could be looking at flooding at places in the Midlands as well.

What is the latest travel disruption in the Midlands due to Storm Eunice?

A34 in Shirley, Solihull at 6:30am this morning

So far, this morning the Midlands has seen different weather warnings and travel closures in the lead up to the arrival of the storm which is expected from 8:00am.

In train travel, services have been severely reduced due to the storm with a speed limit of just 50 miles per hour has been put on all train services across the country.

Both East and West Midlands Railway have advised people not to travel on their services today.

They have also advised that with London being under red warning, passengers can expect severe delays on any services to and from there.

At the moment 20 flights have been cancelled at Birmingham Airport because of the bad weather and people are being advised to check before travelling.

Meanwhile, at East Midlands Airport people are being advised to refer to terminal screens for more information.

Elsewhere, councils are urging people to contact them directly with road and tree issues rather than calling 999.

Leicestershire County Council have said it had dealt with 19 reports of fallen trees during Storm Dudley and they would like to hear directly from people with updates of fallen trees during Storm Eunice.

What local attractions in the Midlands are being closed in preparation for today's storm?

Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire says it's made the decision to remain closed to visitors all day today - in order to keep animals and staff safe from the storm.

The zoo's animals will be kept warm inside by the keepers, and it's hoped the attraction will reopen on Saturday. The zoo says anyone who had Friday tickets can transfer them.

In Nottingham family attractions, markets and all of the cities parks are among location that are closed.

The Met Office have also provided 4 tips on things on how to stay safe on the road in blustery conditions

According to the Met Office this is what you can expect from an amber warning: