A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with fatal injuries in Birmingham in the early hours of Saturday.

The man in his 30s was found in a car in Wright Road, Saltley, just after 12.45am.

West Midlands Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Police say officers have already spoken to a number of people in the area and have worked to identify CCTV cameras that may have captured what happened.

A cordon has been put in place as police carry out investigations on Wright Road in Saltley, Birmingham Credit: SnapperSK

A cordon has been put in place as forensics teams carry out investigations.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from Force CID, said: "We're at the early stages of this investigation and our thoughts are with the man's family. "We are working to find out what happened and a large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts. “Anyone who saw anything or has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage from around the time of the (Saturday, February 19) incident, should please let officers at the scene know or call us on 101.”