The Met Office has updated its yellow warning for wind after naming Storm Franklin, and the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts across the East and West Midlands.

The Met Office warning period is from 12 noon on Sunday 20 February until 1 pm on Monday 21 February.

At least 25 flood alerts, and 7 more serious flood warnings, have been issued across the region.

In some cases the Environment Agency has warned the flooding of properties is imminent.

River Severn, Worcestershire

There is a general flood alert for the River Severn across the whole of Worcestershire, but flood warnings specifically for the North and South of Worcester respectively.

The Environment Agency says flooding of properties is imminent as river levels are rising at the Worcester (Barbourne) river gauge, as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

The same can be said in South Worcester at the Diglis (Worcester) river gauge.

Flooding is expected to affect properties at Quay Street, South Quay, Diglis Avenue and Hood Street.

Walcot Ford, Drakes Broughton in Worcestershire is closed as deep levels of water leaves a car stranded. Credit: Worcestershire County Council

River Severn, Shropshire

There's a general flood alert for the River Severn across Shropshire too, where flooding is affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

Locations that may be affected are Hayes Basin, White Abbey, Leighton, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth & Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury

The Environment Agency says it's closely monitoring the situation and assessing flood defences.

River Wye, Herefordshire

There is a flood alert covering the whole of Herefordshire with regards to the River Wye, which is expected to worsen overnight.

River levels have begun to rise again at the Hay on Wye river gauge and remain high at Bredwardine, Belmont, Old Wye Bridge, Mordiford and Ross on Wye river gauges following recent heavy rainfall.

Lower Dove Brooks, Staffordshire

River levels are forecast to rise at the Uttoxeter river gauge and drivers have been asked to plan their routes accordingly.

The flood alert area covers low-lying land and roads on the Picknall Brook, Marchington Brook and Rolleston Brook.

River Erewash, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Here river levels are rising so flooding of farmlands and roads around the Pixton gauge area is expected until Monday (20 February).

The Environment Agency said: "Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre."

River Trent, Nottinghamshire

This flood alert extends from Castle Donington to Cromwell Weir.

The Environment Agency says areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including communities near to the River Trent, the Queens Drive Park and Ride and Stoke Lane at Stoke Bardolph, the Caythorpe to Hoveringham, and cellars of low-lying properties at Cavendish Bridge.

River Soar, Leicestershire

Flood alerts are in force along the River Soar as more heavy rain and strong winds get set to hit the county.

A number of low-lying roads including Slash Lane near Sileby and Watery Gate Lane near Earl Shilton are impassable.

The Environment Agency, which issues flood alerts, said: "River levels continue to rise at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Slash Lane at Sileby and the Mountsorrel to Sileby road.

The notice of the alert adds that flooding of properties is not forecast at this point, but further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours and river levels are expected to remain high.