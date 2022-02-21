Two brothers from Derbyshire have been found guilty of the murder of 87-year-old Arthur Gumbley.

Amos Wilsher, 28, and his brother Jason, 22, have been convicted the killing of Mr Gumbley in Derbyshire 2017.

The brothers denied the murder charge at Coventry Crown Court, as well as further charges of conspiracy to rob and wounding with intent relating to a third pensioner who was attacked at his home in Derbyshire.

Amos Wilsher has also been found guilty of killing 88-year-old Josephine Kaye at her home in Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire in 2020.

Prosecutors told the jury in January they believe Amos Wilsher disguised himself as a gas worker in order to remove a padlock from Mrs Kaye’s home and stealing her safe containing £20,000.

What happened to Arthur Gumbley?

Arthur Gumbley, who is 87-years-old, died in December 2017, just three weeks after he was attacked, punched and kicked at his home in Little Aston near Sutton Coldfield.

The two brothers are said to have went to the area with the intention to hunt down easy targets.

The pair broke into Mr Gumbley's home on the evening of November 21, 2017 and viciously assaulted him, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

Arthur Gumbley died in hospital following the attack.

He was kicked in the shoulder and the back and dragged through his house.

The brothers stole Mr Gumbley's watch from his wrist before taking money and jewellery that belonged to his late wife.

After three weeks in hospital, the pensioner died from his injuries.

What happened to Josephine Kaye?

Josephine Kaye was killed at her home in Stoke-on-Trent in February 2020.

Amos Wilsher is said to have posed as a police officer before forcing his way into her bungalow and ripping her "life-line" alarm from her wrist.

He demanded to know where her money was and threatened his victim with a screwdriver.

Wilsher stole around £900 from Mrs Kaye's purse and demanded she open her safe.

Josephine Kaye, who died after she was assaulted at her home in Stoke-on-Trent in 2020. Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

When she refused he removed and stole the safe, which contained around £20,000.

Emergency services found Mrs Kaye lying on her bedroom floor with a broken leg and she was able to give a victim statement.

Mrs Kaye's injuries, along with other medical conditions, led to her death in March 2020.

It was Mrs Kaye's victim statement before she died, along with DNA evidence, that built the charges against the brothers.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution claimed that DNA evidence found at Mrs Kaye's home proves that Amos Wilsher was the attacker.

A prosecuting barrister told the jury: “Mrs Kaye was brutally attacked and robbed in her own home by a lone male. At that time a gas company were carrying out repairs in Harington Drive.

“Earlier on February 27, she thought about one o’clock, Mrs Kaye said that someone she thought was one of the gas men had been to tell her that the gas would be going off, and she said that man had taken the padlock for her gate.

“The gas never did go off that afternoon, and we suggest that that man was the same man who later that evening returned to Mrs Kaye’s home and attacked and robbed her, having enabled himself to do so by removing the padlock.”

Prosecutors alleged Wilsher went back to the property at about 6.30pm, ringing the doorbell after interfering with a security light so he would be in darkness.

Prosecutor QC Simon Denison went on: "When she did open the door he claimed to be a police officer. He forced her back into her home.

"Following that attack, Mrs Kaye was admitted to the Royal University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

"Her death was caused by the broken leg and the other injuries that had been inflicted on her."

What has Amos Wilsher and his brother Jason been found guilty of?

Amos Wilsher (left) and Jason Wilsher (right) have been found guilty of Arthur Gumbley's murder Credit: Staffordshire Police

Jurors convicted Amos Wilsher of two counts of murder, and Jason Wilsher ofmurdering Mr Gumbley, who died three weeks after suffering broken ribs.

The jury further convicted the brothers, described in court as being members of a large family from the Traveller community with links to Derbyshire and Leicestershire, of conspiracy to rob.

Both men were also found guilty of wounding with intent relating to pensioner Dennis Taylor, who was attacked in 2017 at his home in Creswell, near Bolsover, Derbyshire.

Amos and Jason Wilsher, both formerly of Tibshelf, near Alfreton, were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on a later date.