A "danger to life" flood warning has been issued for parts of the West Midlands as heavy rainfall and winds batter the region due to Storm Franklin.

The Environment Agency is urging communities in parts of the West Midlands, especially those along River Severn, to be prepared for significant flooding following high rainfall from Storm Franklin.

It comes as amber and yellow weather warnings are set to cover most of the UK as Storm Franklin hits the country just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause "travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property".

"Over the coming days, the risk of flooding in the Midlands poses the greatest threat to communities", the Environment Agency confirmed.

Flood barriers are erected along the River Severn in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as more wet and windy weather is set to sweep the UK. Credit: PA

The Environment Agency said: "As of 1.50pm, there is one severe flood warning in place, meaning there is a danger to life, 147 flood warnings in place meaning that flooding is expected - and 142 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is likely."

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care.

"Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn until Wednesday.

"We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action, closing flood gates, deploying temporary barriers and moving pumps and other response equipment to areas of highest risk.

"While a handful of properties have sadly flooded over the past few days, Environment Agency defences have protected more than 40,000 properties despite record river levels.

"We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."