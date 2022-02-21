Storm Franklin: What travel disruption will I face in the Midlands today?

Travel disruption is expected after the Met Office updated its yellow warning for wind after naming Storm Franklin, and the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts across the East and West Midlands.

The Met Office warning period is from 12 noon on Sunday 20 February until 1 pm on Monday 21 February.

It comes just two days after homes, transport links and power lines were affected by Storm Eunice, leaving thousands of people still without power.

Friday's storm has been described as one of the worst to hit in a generation.

Rail

According to Network Rail, the impact of Storm Eunice and the incoming Storm Franklin is causing disruption to London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway networks.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day on Monday 21 February. ​​​​​​​

Rugeley Trent Valley - Hednesford

Trains between Rugeley Trent Valley and Hednesford may be cancelled or delayed due to an object being caught in the overhead electric wires between these stations.

Stoke-on-Trent

An object on the railway in the Stoke-on-Trent area is causing disruption through this station. Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Avanti West Coast are expecting to operate their London Euston - Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street services, but are expecting their trains to run as a slower speed and will be delayed.

What happens if my train is delayed or cancelled?

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

More cancellations and delays may be announced throughout the day, you can check live updates here.

Birmingham airport Credit: PA Images

Flights

Some flights coming in and out of Birmingham and East Midlands airport are experiencing delays - check before you travel.