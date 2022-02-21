Play video

Storm Franklin has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Midlands already battered by Storm Eunice.

Streets in the town of Matlock, Derbyshire, have been flooded after the River Derwent burst its banks.

Other areas in the region have been affected, such as; Ambergate, near Belper, Bakewell and Buxton in the Derbyshire Peak District.

At least 25 flood alerts, and seven more serious flood warnings, have been issued across the region.

In some cases, the Environment Agency has warned the flooding of properties is imminent.

Floods at Ambergate & Belper River Gardens (Derbyshire) Monday morning. Credit: Tarna Ford

Traffic is not being allowed to continue along the A6 from Bakewell to Rowsley because of flooding at Rowsley, near Matlock.

Matlock Town Council has urged people not to travel to the area as videos posted on social media showed streets flooded with more than a foot of water.

It comes after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.

A dog was seen stood in a shop doorway on a flooded Bakewell Road in Matlock, Derbyshire. Credit: PA images

Posting footage on Twitter, Phil Gregory described the town centre as “a river”.

He said: "It’s probably only a foot or two deep in truth, but enough to wreck businesses."

"It’s just really terrible and the rain is continuing," the 48-year-old said in the video.

Debris continues to gather on the swollen River Derwent in Matlock, Derbyshire. Credit: PA

Mr Gregory, who is from the nearby village of Darley Dale and runs the local marketing agency Peak District SEO, criticised the Government for not acting after severe floods hit the town in November 2019.

“My heart goes out to the business owners who are still recovering from lockdown measures and the previous flooding a couple of years ago,” he said.

“My message to the Government is: take action now, stop building on flood plains and help small businesses and homeowners in the long term with proper flood defences.”

Locals are taking to Twitter calling for more to be done about the river defences in the area.

Matlock Town Council said in a statement posted to Facebook: "Between the water level, ferociously high winds, continued rain and road closures we urge people not to travel unless absolutely necessary, in particular, do not visit Matlock at the present time."