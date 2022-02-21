Ten things we learned from the Arthur Labinjo-Hughes safeguarding review

A review into the aftermath of the tragic murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has painted a picture of an under-staffed, under-funded and often disjointed child protection system in Solihull.

The report, ordered by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in December 2021, found that children in need of help and protection in the West Midlands area "wait too long for their initial need and risk to be assessed".

Six-year-old Arthur was murdered in June 2020 by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their home in Solihull.

The boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there were no safeguarding concerns.

Tustin was jailed for a minimum of 29 years for his murder, while Arthur's father Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

Emma Tustin (left) and her partner Thomas Hughes have been found guilty of killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Credit: West Midlands Police

Here are ten things were learned from the review:

Children in need of help and protection in Solihull wait too long for their initial needand risk to be assessed. This means that for a significant number of children, theyremain in situations of unassessed and unknown risk.

A significant number of children identified do not have an initial review of their needs for over a month.

The Local Safeguarding Children Partnership (LSCP – Solihull’s multi-agency safeguarding arrangements) does not have a clear understanding of the impact of practice from the multi-agency support hub or the experiences of children and their families that need help and protection in their local area.