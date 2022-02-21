'Unduly lenient' sentence review for Angel Lynn kidnapper Chay Bowskill

A kidnapper caught on camera bundling his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured has had his "unduly lenient" prison sentence referred to the Court of Appeal.

Chay Bowskill, who is 20-years-old and from Syston in Leicestershire, was jailed for seven and a half years after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Angel Lynn, 19, suffered brain damage when she fell out of the van at around 60 miles an hour. She is now unable to communicate, walk or feed herself.

She suffered catastrophic injuries after leaving the vehicle as it travelled at an estimated speed of up to 60mph on the Loughborough-bound carriageway of the A6.

She is currently in a care home and requires round the clock care.

Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC said: "The horrendous case of Angel Lynn, who was the victim of sustained abuse by her partner, Chay Bowskill, culminated in her suffering life-changing injuries."

CCTV footage shows the shocking moment Chay Bowskill runs after his girlfriend Angel Lynn, before grabbing her in a bear hug and carrying her back to the transit van.

"I wish to express my sympathies to her family.

"I have referred the sentence of Chay Bowskill, and that of his accomplice Rocco Sansome, to the Court of Appeal as they appear to me to be unduly lenient.

"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentences."

Angel's "controlling" boyfriend Bowskill, and his friend, Rocco Sansome, also 20, were convicted by a jury of kidnapping her on the morning of September 17, 2020.

Bowskill was cleared of "intentionally causing her grievous bodily harm", after it became unclear precisely how she left the vehicle.

He was also convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Angel during their year-long relationship and perverting the course of justice, by seeking to persuade his mother to withdraw her police statement.

The kidnap happened after Angel, who was originally lawfully driving the van, had collected Bowskill and Sansome.

At some stage she was arguing with Bowskill and got out and walked off along the road, near Hilltop Garage, in Rothley.

CCTV footage shows Bowskill running after her, grabbing her in a bear hug and carrying her back to the transit van that was then driven away by Sansome - shortly before she ended up injured on the A6 near Mountsorrel at 10.45am.

Moments before she left the vehicle, Bowskill accepted telling her he "hated" her and never wanted to see her again.

He told the court they were driving her home to Loughborough when she fell onto the road, via the van's rear sliding side door, as he sat in the front passenger seat. He told the jury she jumped and caused her own injuries, which left him hysterical and distressed.