A five-year-old boy from Worcester has donated his pocket money of two years, to his local church after a break-in.

Freddie Beaman-Evans, a student at Upper Arley CE Primary School, had saved more than £14 by doing little jobs around the house, earning 10p or 20p each time from his parents.

Thieves targeted his local St Peter's Church in Upper Arley on Christmas Eve. Freddie's parents say he asked lots of questions about why anyone would steal from a church.

His school held a non-uniform day to help raise money for the church, and Freddie then offered to donate his own hard-earned piggy bank stash of £14.06 to the church's appeal.

Freddie's mum, Charlotte Beaman-Evans, said: "Driving home from school after finding out about the break-in, Freddie couldn't stop asking questions about the 'bad people'.

"When he said he wanted to give his pocket money to help, we thought that he'd forget about it by Monday, but on Sunday he started to write a letter to the church and was adamant that this was what he wanted to do. We are super proud of him!"

Fredddie told us how he managed to raise all that money - a gesture that left the Church Treasurer in tears.

Freddie says he really wants the church to buy a new candle with his donation, after seeing their collection at the harvest festival.

Freddie said: "I felt really sad when I heard that the church was burgled and didn't want it to happen.

"I help with cleaning and making my bed and felt happy to give my money to the church. Mummy helped me write the letter and I hope they buy a yellow candle!"

The Head of Upper Arley School, Louise Low, said: "Lots of people were upset about what happened at the church and as a school we were keen to help and raise some money.

"Our non-uniform day raised £127, and Freddie's money was an added bonus! Generosity is one of our school values and Freddie has really embodied that."

She adds: "On the back of something really unpleasant, it was so lovely that he took it to heart and wanted to help."

So what does Freddie's brother make of his kind gesture - and would he do it himself? It appears not:

The school held a ceremony in assembly for Freddie to present his donation to Louvain Beer, the church's treasurer, who is also a school governor.

Louvain said: "We have experienced so much kindness since the break in and damage to the church.

"A set of handbells were taken and there was significant damage to doors and windows.

"Although our insurance will cover much of the cost, the excess on this is £1,000 and we will also need to install extra security.

"We are incredibly grateful to all at the school for their donations and we'll be inviting Freddie up to the church to bless a new candle which he'll be able to see whenever he visits us!"