An elderly couple living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire have said they are lucky to be alive after a tree fell on their home during storm Franklin.

The large tree was brought down on the roof of their thatched cottage, which was built in the 1640's.

Gowan and Barbra Wharrier, both aged 79, had been using their computer in an upstairs room of the home before the tree fell.

"We’d both been working upstairs on the computer, and that’s another room that’s been affected," said Mr Wharrier.

The tree fell on the house after winds of up to 80mph were recorded during Storm Franklin Credit: PA Images

"Then we’d both been downstairs for five to 10 minutes, and then the tree went," he said, concluding that the couple had been lucky to have avoided the tree.

Storm Franklin hit the East Midlands on Sunday, coming just days after Storm Eunice caused widespread disruption across the region and the country.

A yellow warning for wind was issued, as gusts of up to 80 miles per hour saw trees felled across Leicestershire, blocking roads and causing delays and cancellations to rail services.

The Wharrier's home has sustained significant damage.

"The tree crashed down, breaking the roof above the two bedrooms, and actually damaging the living room as well," said Mr Wharrier.

Gowan Wharrier, 79, had luckily gone downstairs with his wife when the tree collapsed Credit: PA Images

He adds: "My son’s bedroom, that’s wrecked. My daughter’s bedroom… that’s wrecked."

Remaining stoic in spite of the damage, he said the couple were focused on getting on with things. "I was shocked to start with, but there’s other people in worse circumstances.

"Neither of us have been hurt, so get on with it."