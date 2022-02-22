Play video

This is the terrifying moment a family's car in Tipton was set alight as they were sleeping.

A figure can be seen on CCTV pouring a liquid across the driveway before it is ignited, engulfing a Toyota Yaris and part of the garage door.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze on Hall Street, in the early hours of Sunday, February 20.

West Midlands Police confirmed it was investigating an incident of arson.

Six people live in the house, including a young boy and a 30-year-old man who is paraplegic.

A woman, who lives at the property, but who wished to remain anonymous, told BlackCountryLive: "The car is like damaged, proper damaged, The seats are burnt from the inside, the steering wheel is burnt, the glass is shattered. The two tyres are popped. The engine burst. The car belonged to my mom.

"The garage shutter got burnt, not as bad as the car, but the plastic thing got burnt off the middle. The gutter pipe that comes from the top, that burnt off. I felt scared because I have a young son. He is only two years old. My brother is paraplegic, he sleeps downstairs. He can't come upstairs, obviously."

She continued: "We have been left living in fear. He could just come again and do it all over again. What if we don't wake up in time? If my mom didn't wake originally, in like two minutes, then the house would be catching fire."

A West Midlands Fire service spokesman said firefighters extinguished the fire using "hose reel jets".

They added: "The vehicle was badly damaged and some of the house was also affected by heat. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately."

