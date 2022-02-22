Two adults and a baby almost encountered a disaster after their 4x4 became stuck in floodwater during Storm Eunice.

The adults had to exit their car to sit on the roof, whilst a relative rescued the baby from a back seat as the region was hit by heavy rain and flooding during Storm Eunice on Friday.

According to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, the vehicle became stranded whilst trying to drive through a brook in East Leake.

Luckily, the baby had already been rescued before they arrived - but the two adults were waiting on the roof of their car.

Several crews from fire stations in East Leake, Highfields and Loughborough attended the incident.

Station manager Chris Navin said: "I want to praise the action of our crews, who swiftly rescued two people from the roof of the vehicle.

"A baby had already been rescued before we arrived, but this incident could have been much worse.

"Please take this as a reminder to slow down when standing water is on the road and find another route if it becomes impassable. Taking a risk to save time could prove fatal."