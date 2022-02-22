Families with loved-ones buried in a Stoke-on-Trent cemetery have been left heartbroken after Storm Franklin brought trees crashing on to graves.

The 70mph winds uprooted three trees within the council-run Fenton Cemetery on Monday February 21st.

Two trees had landed across around a dozen graves with one headstone completely destroyed. One tree was covering around five headstones, while a second was lying across six plots.

In the morning, the felled trees were yet to have been removed but tape had been put in place. Now upset relatives are calling on Stoke-on-Trent City Council to remove the trees and repair the damage as a matter of urgency.

One woman said: "The trees belong to the council so it up to the council to repair the headstone."

One tree was covering around five headstones, while a second was lying across six plots. Credit: Stoke Live/BPM MEDIA

Another added: "That’s very very sad for those who have loved-ones there. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling."

And a third added: "What a shame for the families of those buried where the graves have been damaged. It's just heartbreaking."