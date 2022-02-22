A magnitude 2.8 earthquake that struck the West Midlands town of Walsall sounded like a 'lorry crashing,' locals said.

People reported feeling light tremors lasting a few seconds in their homes across areas including Walsall, Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Dudley on Monday night.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the earthquake hit 7km north west of Birmingham at 10.50pm.

The tremors were felt mainly by people from within approximately 20km of the epicentre, the BGS quake monitors showed.

Some said items fell off shelves as the quake rocked the region.

ITV's Good Morning Britain weather presenter and meteorologist Laura Tobin wrote on Twitter that people had reported their houses shaking for two to three seconds.One said: "Thought initially that a lorry had crashed! Enough to cause small items to topple off cupboard."

Another added: "Loud thump and walls shaking, like someone was slamming a door too hard."

The BGS said the effects of the quake were felt in a 20km radius from its epicentre, with tremors being detected by residents in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

Affected residents told the BGS the quake shook their homes, while one person said it “was like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window”.

The BGS said the quake was approximately 13km (eight miles) east of the magnitude 4.7 Dudley earthquake, which was felt over most of England when it struck on September 22, 2002.