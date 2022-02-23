Two men and three teenagers have gone on trial at Birmingham Crown Court accused of murdering a 14-year-old schoolboy.

Dea-John Reid died after suffering a single stab wound to the chest on College Road, Kingstanding, at around 7.30pm on May 31 last year.

Michael Shields, 36, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, George Khan, 39, of Newstead Road, Kingstanding, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, have denied the charge.

A sixth defendant, Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, Castle Bromwich, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender.

Richard Wormald QC, prosecuting, said: "This is a case in which the first five defendants are charged with the murder of Dea-John Reis on Monday 31 May 2021.

"Tragically Dea-John was only 14 when he was killed.

"The evidence you are about to hear shows that acting together as a group."

Dea-John Reid died from a stab wound to the chest

'Murder was a revenge attack', prosecution says

Mr Wormald said: "They went to look for Dea-John Reid and after finding him in a park in Kingstanding chased and caught up with him .

"He was then stabbed in the chest

"The killing happened in broad daylight and was a revenge attack for events that happened earlier in the day involving the three younger defendants.

'Defendant acted like a pack, chasing down their prey', court hears

Mr Wormald said Dea-John had been part of a group who had taken a bag from the 16-year-old defendant, causing him to seek refuge in a newsagents.

"Mr Khan should have calmed matters," he said, before adding: "Instead he carried the plan to seek retribution forward, physically driving all five on the hunt for Dea-John's group."

Mr Wormald said one person was armed with a knife and another with a wheel brace.

"Eventually they found their intended victim and got out of the car." he said.

"Dea-John was chased. It was a group attack during which they each played their part, running after Dea-John and blocking off his escape routes."

He said the victim was stabbed to the left side of the chest.

"The male defendants acted like a pack, chasing down their prey," he said.

None of the teenagers can be identified due to their age.

The trial is estimated to last up to eight weeks