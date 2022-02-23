A lorry driver has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a collision in Stourbridge just after 10am this morning (23 February).

The male driver was given trauma care at the scene after the Co-op vehicle crashed into a wall.

Worcester Street is now shut off as multiple police vehicles and ambulances deal with the incident.

An air ambulance has also been seen landing on nearby Mary Stevens Park.

As a result of the accident, there is now heavy traffic in the surrounding areas.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a lorry that had crashed into a wall near to Mary Stevens Park at 10.16am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene."On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who was the lorry driver.

"The man was found in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance."