Nottingham's Splendour Festival is set to return this summer for the first time in two years, after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Making up for lost time, the festival will feature an extra day of music, with acts including Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass, Anne Marie, and The Human League slated to perform.

Splendour has been running since 2008, attracting tens of thousands of fans from across the country.

Festival organisers DHP Family made the decision to cancel the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the risk posed by Covid.

Who will be performing?

The festival will be played across two stages, with R&B singer Craig David on the main stage Saturday, along with britpop icons Ashcroft and Supergrass.

Anne Marie will headline on Sunday, along with The Human League and Razorlight.

Pop band The Vamps lead the way on the festival's second stage, joined by artists including Belina Carlisle, Melanie C and The Happy Mondays.

A spokesperson for the festival said "We’ve really missed Splendour Festival for the last two years, so the anticipation to get back out to Wollaton Park is massive.

We’re all excited about being back at festivals, delivering a fantastic event for the people of Nottingham and making sure everyone there has a great time.”

The Deputy leader of Nottingham City Council, Sally Longford, said: "We know there is always a buzz around the city when this event is announced.

"We look forward inviting everyone back to Wollaton park this summer."