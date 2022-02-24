Download Festival has announced the latest additions to its 2022 line-up, with Welsh heavy-metal band Skindred and Yonaka among the new names joining the star-studded line-up.

The festival will return from June 10-12 at Donington Park in Leicestershire - where KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro are set to headline.

Festival organisers confirmed that Skindred, Yonaka, Alestorm, Banks Arcade, Bimini, Dana Dentata, Dirty Honey, Heriot, Kid Brunswick, Orbit Culture, Red Fang, The Velveteers and Will Haven have joined the line-up.

Last year, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes headlined the first night of the historic Download Pilot event, which welcomed the return of camping festivals to the UK during the Covid pandemic.

The 10,000-capacity event, which saw other headliners Bullet for My Valentine and Enter Shikari, signalled the legendary rock festival making a small-scale return for a three-day camping pilot.

Iron Maiden Credit: Press Association

When and where does Download Festival 2022 take place?

Download Festival will take place between 10-12 of June 2022, with camping available on site from Wednesday, June 8.

It will take place at Donington Park in Leicestershire, the same location as the former Monsters of Rock festival.

Who is playing at Download 2022?

The full list of artists include the likes of Biffy Clyro, A Day To Remember, The Pretty Reckless and loads more.

The stage and day splits have been revealed and are as follows so far:

Friday, June 10

Main Stage: Wayward Sons, Theory, Bury Tomorrow, Black Veil Brides, Skindred, A Day To Remember and KISS.

Second Stage: Ayron Jones, SKYND, Myles Kennedy & Company, Lacuna Coil, Airbourne and The Distillers.

Kerrang! Avalanche Stage: Press Club, As Everything Unfolds, Kid Brunswick, Meet Me @ The Altar, Normandie, Sleep Token and The Ghost Inside.

The Dogtooth Stage: Heriot, The Scratch, Cellar Door Moon Crow, Dead Poet Society, A.A Williams, Tempt, Bokassa, British Lion, Red Fang, Blue Pills and Electric Wizard.

Credit: Gerry McNally

Saturday, June 11

Main Stage:The Raven Age, Those Damn Crows, Monster Truck, Black Label Society, The Pretty Reckless, Shinedown, Deftones, Iron Maiden.

Second Stage: Dirty Honey, Casyette, Malevolence, Ice Nine Kills, Code Orange, Bush, Daughtry, Mastodon and Megadeth.

Kerrang! Avalanche Stage: Blackout Problems, Salem, Dragged Under, Loathe, Holding Absence, grandson, The Faim, Creeper and Funeral For A Friend.

The Dogtooth Stage: Temples On Mars, Death Blooms, Dead Lebel, Banks Arcade, Dana Dietata, Higher Power, Will Haven, Venom Prison, Bleed From Within, Dying Fetus and Sepultura.

Sunday, June 12

Main Stage: Wargasm, Powerwolf, Alestorm, Rise Against, Volbeat, Korn and Biffy Clyro.

Second Stage: Control The Storm, The Last Internationale, Massive Wagons, Wednesday 13, Tremonti, Baroness, Skillet, The Darkness and Steel Panther.

Kerrang! Avalanche Stage: Static Dress, Dead Posey, Cemetery Sun, The Hara, Jamie Lenman, Marianas Trench, Spiritbox, Trash Boat, Boston Manor and Descendents.

The Dogtooth Stage: The Injester, The Velveteers, Anchor Lane, Bimini, Phoxjaw, Thick, Modern Error, Kill The Lights, Orbit Culture, Fire From The Gods, Twin Temple, YONAKA and Myles Kennedy.